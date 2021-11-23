LETTER: Mob rule destroys the justice system

(Getty Images)

Pretty crazy times. On one hand, the federal government tells the FBI to treat parents concerned about their child’s education as “domestic terrorists.” Yet the same government tells the FBI to treat people making public threats of violence against elected officials as “activists.” This violence if we don’t get our way — the threats of burning, the death threats — make a mockery of the justice system if mob rule has the final say in jury verdicts due to intimidation.

Yet despite public threats against federal officials, the government is quiet. Why? Aren’t they sending other people to jail for the same thing? Threats are threats, no matter the location.