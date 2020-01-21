LETTER: More details on Nevada’s trapping laws

In John Sullivan’s Saturday letter to the editor defending trapping in Nevada, he cites the American Veterinary Medical Association’s trapping policy in support of his argument. He failed to mention that the association’s policy statement recommends a trap visitation interval of no more than 24 hours. It also speaks against the impact on non-target species, which is widespread in Nevada.

Trappers in Nevada have little regulatory burden thanks to a 96-hour visitation interval and no quotas for any animal during a four-month trapping season. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has no trapping management plan to which the public can refer. Randomly killing coyotes only generates more coyotes, not fewer.

Review-Journal readers may reference the AVMA trapping policy for themselves at www.avma.org/policies/trapping-and-steel-jawed-leghold-traps.