LETTER: More dumbing down at the Clark County School District

Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas
July 23, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 

One might have thought that the Clark County School District couldn’t get any dumber. But that would be wrong. In the name of “equity” the district wants to literally discourage students from excelling in their education (Monday Review-Journal).

Teachers such as Ryan Fromholz fret that students who seek to excel at school through AP classes are “over-competitive,” and that’s too stressful. The other factor cited is that not all students can afford the $96 cost of AP tests necessary to get the college credit. Can anyone else see what’s happening here?

The district already has instituted a “minimum grade” of 50 percent which students receive without even attending classes. Installing a GPA cap of 4.95 will eliminate the benefits of working harder to achieve an increased GPA to get into Tier 1 colleges.

Superintendent Jesus Jara and the School Board are apparently duty-bound to dumb-down our students, all in their quest for the Holy Grail: equal outcomes. This is just flat stupid.

