LETTER: More government isn’t the answer to Nevada’s woes

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plans to create at least two more bureaucracies to assist in pandemic recovery and bring new business categories to Nevada will be another boondoggle.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Watching Gov. Steve Sisolak’s State of the State speech was frustrating. His plans to create at least two more bureaucracies to assist in pandemic recovery and bring new business categories to Nevada will be another boondoggle. More government is not the answer.

Florida is experiencing a boom, even in the midst of the pandemic. Commercial property leasing is at record levels. These are new businesses coming to the state — for simple reasons. Florida is open for business, has no personal income tax, great weather and was the first state to pass a right-to-work law. Nevada has two out of these three keys to success.

What’s missing in Nevada is leadership at the top with the courage to reopen the state for business and reach out to invite people and businesses to move in and prosper. Nevada doesn’t need more bureaucracy, it needs a great national ad campaign a la “Pure Michigan” and Florida’s “The Future is Here.”

C’mon, Gov. Sisolak. Stop marching behind California’s Gavin Newsom and start leading Nevada into a great new future. Or get out of the way.