Letters

LETTER: More impeachment nonsense

Donald Huey Henderson
October 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Let me save our country millions of dollars that will be wasted on the latest impeachment nonsense. If the Congress of the United States of America refused to impeach a president who willfully led an insurrection against us, I can assure you that it will also refuse to impeach a guy for feathering his son’s financial nest via the use of his name.

Don’t these “representatives” realize that, in chasing revenge via their own windmill tilting, our nation’s reputation goes down the drain with their pointless tit-for-tat impeachment inquiry? Or does Donald Trump’s fragile ego mean more to them than the Constitution they swore to uphold?

