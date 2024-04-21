79°F
LETTER: More on 1968

Ron Moers Henderson
April 20, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I would like to expand on writer Edward Cotton’s April 14 letter, “Back to 1968,” wherein he revisits the 1968 Chicago Democratic convention. As a cop who was at not only the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

MLK had been assassinated. Blacks were rioting in the streets. The public wasn’t happy about President Lyndon Johnson’s Vietnam War. Chicago was plagued by both white agitators, i.e. Abbie Hoffman, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis and Jerry Rubin, (the Chicago 7), and Black agitators, i.e. Bobby Seale, Fred Hampton and Huey Newton (the Black Panthers). Mix these people and their various groups with the politics of the Democratic Party, and you had a cauldron ready to boil over — and it did.

Dave Almond Las Vegas

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

