The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water Authority)

Two annoying facts. No. 1, the water level at Lake Mead is not in a trend. No. 2, Las Vegas is not in a drought. Droughts don’t last ad infinitum.

Mankind’s technology (1936 Hoover Dam) cheated Mother Nature out of her environment, and now she’s back to reclaim her desert. So abandon hope for rain and get ready for coed showers.