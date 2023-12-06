54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Mourning the deaths of two Nevada state troopers

Christine Kirk Henderson
December 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The drunks and bad drivers we keep allowing back on our streets and highways must get a real laugh out of our justice system. And I have to wonder: Do they even pay those “parking tickets” that their lawlessness was dumbed down to?

My heart has broken over the deaths of our state troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix (Friday Review-Journal). All my sympathies go to their dear families. I can hope only that the suspect will serve more than a ridiculous three years in prison. We should never allow that to happen again.

MOST READ
1
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
2
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
3
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
4
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
5
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Liberal crime policies have ramifications
LETTER: Liberal crime policies have ramifications
LETTER: A revolving door in court for Las Vegas traffic offenses
LETTER: A revolving door in court for Las Vegas traffic offenses
LETTER: The Trump circus goes on in New York
LETTER: The Trump circus goes on in New York
LETTER: Celebrating the creation of a state bureaucracy
LETTER: Celebrating the creation of a state bureaucracy
LETTER: The brutal death of a Rancho High School student
LETTER: The brutal death of a Rancho High School student
LETTER: Why are liberals always so angry?
LETTER: Why are liberals always so angry?