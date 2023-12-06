LETTER: Mourning the deaths of two Nevada state troopers

(Getty Images)

The drunks and bad drivers we keep allowing back on our streets and highways must get a real laugh out of our justice system. And I have to wonder: Do they even pay those “parking tickets” that their lawlessness was dumbed down to?

My heart has broken over the deaths of our state troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix (Friday Review-Journal). All my sympathies go to their dear families. I can hope only that the suspect will serve more than a ridiculous three years in prison. We should never allow that to happen again.