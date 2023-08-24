LETTER: Mr. Biden goes to Hawaii

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

In his Monday letter to the editor, Michael Haskins writes that Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks is always wrong because he wrote that Joe Biden wasn’t going to Maui and Mr. Biden is now going to Maui. He forgot that when the press asked the president to comment on Maui’s fires, he said, “No comment.” Nothing to ease the pain of loss of life. In a press conference, he even called Maui the little island that’s on fire.

The only reason Mr. Biden eventually went to Maui is because people in the press such as Mr. Joecks called him out for not going. This president is an embarrassment to our country.