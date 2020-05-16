LETTER: Nancy Pelosi using virus to promote a radical agenda

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest bailout plan proves what I’ve been saying all along: The Democrats want to use this coronavirus as an opportunity to turn America into a socialist country.

Ms. Pelosi wants to pay Americans $2,000 a month to stay locked up, knowing full well that, at some point in the very near future, people will be destitute and will be forced to look at that plan and accept the money. They can’t work, so the speaker wants to pay them that money for their vote in November. When you are hungry and destitute and someone is offering you $2,000 a month and you have family to feed, you’ll take it. And they will vote for the Democrats in November in order to get that money.

If that happens, we have lost our country forever.