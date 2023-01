A construction crew digs a trench for replacing a Southwest Gas pipeline in the area of the Jericho Heights subdivision on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2009, in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a recent article by Markets Insider, natural gas prices have fallen dramatically in the past 30-odd days, “dropping 51 percent in just under a month.” Southwest Gas has claimed the huge spike in gas bills was due to a big increase in wholesale gas prices. I wonder how long it will take Southwest Gas to cut back on what it’s charging customers. Longer than one month, I suspect.