LETTER: Nellis officials not doing retirees any favors

Paige Malik/R-Jeneration

It is ludicrous for Nellis Air Force Base officials to say they are limiting base access to retirees “to protect our retiree population” (Friday Review-Journal). Now, instead of shopping at the commissary or going to the base pharmacy, we have to shop locally. When you go into a grocery store or pharmacy, you still see people without masks and ignoring social distancing mandates. How are we safer in that environment?

I trust the military base to enforce mitigation to the letter, whereas local stores consider it a suggestion and voluntary.

We are talking about a population that spent a career being disciplined and following orders. They need to give us credit for being responsible and permit access to benefits we’ve earned.