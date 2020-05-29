98°F
Letters

LETTER: Nellis officials not doing retirees any favors

Mike Piercy Henderson
May 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It is ludicrous for Nellis Air Force Base officials to say they are limiting base access to retirees “to protect our retiree population” (Friday Review-Journal). Now, instead of shopping at the commissary or going to the base pharmacy, we have to shop locally. When you go into a grocery store or pharmacy, you still see people without masks and ignoring social distancing mandates. How are we safer in that environment?

I trust the military base to enforce mitigation to the letter, whereas local stores consider it a suggestion and voluntary.

We are talking about a population that spent a career being disciplined and following orders. They need to give us credit for being responsible and permit access to benefits we’ve earned.

