LETTER: Nellis officials not doing retirees any favors
They need to give us credit for being responsible and permit access to benefits we’ve earned.
It is ludicrous for Nellis Air Force Base officials to say they are limiting base access to retirees “to protect our retiree population” (Friday Review-Journal). Now, instead of shopping at the commissary or going to the base pharmacy, we have to shop locally. When you go into a grocery store or pharmacy, you still see people without masks and ignoring social distancing mandates. How are we safer in that environment?
I trust the military base to enforce mitigation to the letter, whereas local stores consider it a suggestion and voluntary.
We are talking about a population that spent a career being disciplined and following orders. They need to give us credit for being responsible and permit access to benefits we’ve earned.