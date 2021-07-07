LETTER: Nevada begs for more COVID cash from the feds

Our governor is asking the feds for more money to fight the coronavirus. At the same time there is a raffle for the COVID shot.

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Now our governor is asking the feds for more money to fight the coronavirus (Saturday Review-Journal). At the same time there is a raffle for the COVID shot. The winner gets $1 million and other people are being bribed to get the shot.

The state got $5 million to go toward the shots. Instead of giving money away, use it for what it was intended. It is not good enough to get some, the state has to keep asking for more. This is a vicious circle. But as long as the feds keep feeding the pot, it will keep going.