LETTER: Nevada Democrats turn against Israel

Jewish Democrats need to take a long look at what their party has become.

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an oil tank on fire after it was hit by a rocket fire from Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The left wing of the Democratic Party has become more and more anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian. A good example of this occurred recently when Judith Whitmer, a progressive who chairs the Nevada Democratic Party, issued a one-sided statement condemning Israel for atrocities and human rights violations against Palestine.

State Democratic treasurer Howard Beckerman resigned his post due to Ms. Whitmer’s statement.

Ms. Whitmer conveniently forgot to mention the part about the Palestinians starting the war by launching thousands of rockets into Israel without any regard for Israeli women and children.

The anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party — the AOC gang of six — doesn’t even try to disguise its hatred of the Jews. Jewish Democrats who have supported the party with contributions and votes need to take a long look at what their party has become.

Donald Trump has been a big advocate for Israel. Mr. Trump’s advocacy for Israel may be why some liberals have turned their backs on the Jewish state. There’s no doubt Mr. Trump would aid Israel in the time of war. Unfortunately, today there are way too many left wingers who would rather support Hamas, and that’s very disturbing.

I’m not a liberal, and I should not be offering advice to the opposition. But what the heck. The Democratic Party needs more Beckermans and fewer Whitmers.