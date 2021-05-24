74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Democrats turn against Israel

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
May 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an ...
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome air defense system as smoke rises from an oil tank on fire after it was hit by a rocket fire from Gaza Strip, near the town of Ashkelon, Israel, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The left wing of the Democratic Party has become more and more anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian. A good example of this occurred recently when Judith Whitmer, a progressive who chairs the Nevada Democratic Party, issued a one-sided statement condemning Israel for atrocities and human rights violations against Palestine.

State Democratic treasurer Howard Beckerman resigned his post due to Ms. Whitmer’s statement.

Ms. Whitmer conveniently forgot to mention the part about the Palestinians starting the war by launching thousands of rockets into Israel without any regard for Israeli women and children.

The anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party — the AOC gang of six — doesn’t even try to disguise its hatred of the Jews. Jewish Democrats who have supported the party with contributions and votes need to take a long look at what their party has become.

Donald Trump has been a big advocate for Israel. Mr. Trump’s advocacy for Israel may be why some liberals have turned their backs on the Jewish state. There’s no doubt Mr. Trump would aid Israel in the time of war. Unfortunately, today there are way too many left wingers who would rather support Hamas, and that’s very disturbing.

I’m not a liberal, and I should not be offering advice to the opposition. But what the heck. The Democratic Party needs more Beckermans and fewer Whitmers.

MOST READ
1
Moth-like insects becoming nuisance in Nevada, Arizona cities
Moth-like insects becoming nuisance in Nevada, Arizona cities
2
Las Vegas police officer arrested on burglary charges
Las Vegas police officer arrested on burglary charges
3
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
40 grocery store buys that are a waste of money
4
Is Southern Nevada’s booming housing market a bubble?
Is Southern Nevada’s booming housing market a bubble?
5
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

After his indictment, Mr. Trump and his cult flunkies and supporters will be finished. Mr. Trump will be in jail, cult-of-Trump politicians will be unelectable and his supporters left with no one for whom to vote.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: Trying to wake people up
Michael Eaton Pauls Valley, Oklahoma

Holding individuals responsible for their bad behavior

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The nutty woke lexicon comes to Congress
Donna Andress Las Vegas

So now we have “representatives” such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., requesting that Medicaid be expanded to include “birthing people.”

A note for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, who was killed earlier in the month, near a balloon rele ...
LETTER: The tragedy of young Amari Nicholson
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

The tragic death of the toddler Amari Nicholson, and so many other similar tragedies, shows how too many women put up with abusive partners.