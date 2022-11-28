48°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada Democrats work the gerrymander

Bob Dale Mesquite
November 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In November 2021, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law a new redistricting map of the congressional boundaries for another 10-year period. With precision, the district boundaries were sliced and diced, seemingly for the sole purpose of securing as many Democrat seats as possible.

As a result of the gerrymandering genius, the Democrat candidates won three of Nevada’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives despite collectively receiving 33,000 fewer votes than the Republican candidates received. With more than 81,000 more registered voters, and 33,000 fewer votes, the Democrats seriously underperformed. Yet they still won 75 percent of Nevada’s U.S. House seats. Is it plausible that a gerrymandering feat such as this could be considered a “threat to democracy”?

