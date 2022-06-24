LETTER: Nevada GOP embraces election denier

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt during an interview at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I am dismayed at the Nevada GOP. It seems they have bought into the Big Lie and nominated Adam Laxalt, a proponent of that fantasy, as their candidate for U.S. Senate. In the face of clear-cut, undeniable evidence, and an embrace of absolute rejection of observable reality, Republicans choose to go with the side that advocates denial of the concrete facts. It does not bode well for this nation when a sizable segment of the population refuses to accept reality.