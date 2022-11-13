49°F
LETTER: Nevada is once again near the bottom on something

Robert Arnold Las Vegas
November 12, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - In this June 9, 2020 file photo election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible in the state's biggest and most Democratic-leaning county. The lawsuit filed 10 days before the Nov. 3 election alleges the local elections chief failed to get proper approval in April from the Secretary of State for the vote plan. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

Our state is last — or almost last — in edumacation. Our state now appears to be last — or almost last — in adding up votes in our elections. And I am growing wearing of excuses for not getting this done in a timely manner.

The guy in charge of elections blames the Legislature, and the governor and Legislature blame COVID for changes in our election laws making us the laughingstock of the country. And people in Nevada are so lazy they cannot get off their butts and vote weeks before the elections so we have to extend voting even longer. People can’t follow directions for signing and dating their envelopes so we have to make yet another accommodation.

How about we vote, you tally the vote and let us know who won in a timely manner? How about that?

