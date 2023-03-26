48°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmakers look to make state felon-friendly

Jon Williams Las Vegas
March 25, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Nevada State Legislature building.
Nevada State Legislature building.

The Legislature is going out of its way to make life more comfortable for convicted felons. Pending proposals would give them the right to vote, let them serve on juries, mandate minimum wage for inmates and waive all fees so they can get drivers licenses.

The justice system is there to make life difficult for people who commit crimes. Why aren’t lawmakers using this time to help Nevada residents to a safer, healthier existence? I’m embarrassed for our representatives.

