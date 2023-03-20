LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy

State Sen. Dina Neal is sponsoring a bill that pays inmates an hourly wage for their work while in prison. She expects the taxpaying citizens of this state to accept this craziness?

Honest, hard-working people are struggling with rents, utilities, job loss and health insurance and trying to set aside a few bucks for retirement. Hard-core criminals in prison contribute nothing to our economy or society. They have none of the responsibilities or worries I mentioned. They are already living free off our tax dollars and now Ms. Neal wants to reward them for the bad decisions they‘ve made.

I’m sure the majority of the population is unaware of Ms. Neal’s proposal. I don’t know how anybody could think this makes sense.