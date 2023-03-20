53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy

Mike Young Las Vegas
March 19, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

State Sen. Dina Neal is sponsoring a bill that pays inmates an hourly wage for their work while in prison. She expects the taxpaying citizens of this state to accept this craziness?

Honest, hard-working people are struggling with rents, utilities, job loss and health insurance and trying to set aside a few bucks for retirement. Hard-core criminals in prison contribute nothing to our economy or society. They have none of the responsibilities or worries I mentioned. They are already living free off our tax dollars and now Ms. Neal wants to reward them for the bad decisions they‘ve made.

I’m sure the majority of the population is unaware of Ms. Neal’s proposal. I don’t know how anybody could think this makes sense.

MOST READ
1
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
Casino jackpot winners should be prepared for tax consequences
2
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
3
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
4
Former ‘economic cemetery’: North Strip showing more signs of life
Former ‘economic cemetery’: North Strip showing more signs of life
5
CARTOON: Who’s the bigger liar?
CARTOON: Who’s the bigger liar?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the second day of the Nevada Legislative se ...
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to push parents aside
Patsy Arrastia Henderson

The erosion of parental rights by state legislators is tantamount to coercion and meddling with constitutional liberties and freedoms.

LETTER: The experts erred plenty on COVID
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

It’s been three years since the smartest of the science folks assured us that they were following the science.

Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within ...
LETTER: Avi Kwa Ame monument is a land grab
Ken Freeman Henderson

The area is already protected. The locals do not want the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, and it is not needed.

More stories for you
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker wants prisoners to make minimum wage
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker wants prisoners to make minimum wage
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass
LETTER: Jacky Rosen says a flat tax would be burdensom to Nevadans
LETTER: Jacky Rosen says a flat tax would be burdensom to Nevadans
LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad
LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
LETTER: Boosting Nevada residency programs for med students a good move
LETTER: Boosting Nevada residency programs for med students a good move