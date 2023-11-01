57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nevada lawmakers sending cash to favored nonprofits

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
October 31, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Let me get this straight. Per an article in Sunday’s Review-Journal, 11 Democratic legislators and one Republican lawmaker voted for funding for special-interest groups that they had some connection to financially, either through themselves, family or friends. This amounted to millions of taxpayer dollars — yours and mine — where those legislators will reap potential benefits. Legislators should serve the public interest, not themselves financially. The public should demand that the whole bunch resign and elect legislators who have integrity.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
2
Gordon: Is it time for Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo?
Gordon: Is it time for Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo?
3
This town in the southwest valley is one of the fastest-growing areas in US
This town in the southwest valley is one of the fastest-growing areas in US
4
CARTOONS: Sadly, these aren’t Halloween costumes
CARTOONS: Sadly, these aren’t Halloween costumes
5
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Don’t blame inanimate objects for crime
Barry Heifetz Las Vegas

We speak only of gun violence and want to create more gun laws. What about laws affecting automobile violence or baseball bat violence?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Yes, sex trafficking is real
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

The reports of the Backpage trial involving sex ads and the eight-year sentence for possession of child porn are the tip of the iceberg of sex trafficking.

The Golden Steer Steakhouse on Sahara Avenue near the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
LETTER: Great news for the Golden Steer
David Tulanian Henderson

On the restaurant’s 65-year anniversary, it’s reassuring that some old things in Las Vegas are still the best things.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Front page photo goes too far
Michelle Baker, Paul Ponto Las Vegas

With everything going on in the world and in Las Vegas, I cannot understand the decision to prominently feature two teenage hoodlums on your Oct. 25 front page .

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Question 3 isn’t just about open primaries
Daniel Honchariw Las Vegas The writer is a senior policy analyst at Nevada Policy.

Ranked-choice voting would be radical change that upends democratic norms.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go
Patrick A. Casale Las Vegas

The two-party system may be broken, but if you want to vote, file for the party that most fits your liking or wait until the general election when all votes count.

More stories
CARTOON: Shoes are falling
CARTOON: Shoes are falling
VICTOR JOECKS: Why boys underperform girls in school
VICTOR JOECKS: Why boys underperform girls in school
EDITORIAL: Good news: Nevada is virtually drought-free
EDITORIAL: Good news: Nevada is virtually drought-free
Rosen calls on Department of Education to combat antisemitism on college campuses
Rosen calls on Department of Education to combat antisemitism on college campuses
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart
3 keys to Knights’ hot start as Stanley Cup champions
3 keys to Knights’ hot start as Stanley Cup champions