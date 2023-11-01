LETTER: Nevada lawmakers sending cash to favored nonprofits

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Let me get this straight. Per an article in Sunday’s Review-Journal, 11 Democratic legislators and one Republican lawmaker voted for funding for special-interest groups that they had some connection to financially, either through themselves, family or friends. This amounted to millions of taxpayer dollars — yours and mine — where those legislators will reap potential benefits. Legislators should serve the public interest, not themselves financially. The public should demand that the whole bunch resign and elect legislators who have integrity.