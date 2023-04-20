59°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada legislative Democrats elevate Big Labor over state residents

Kathleen Wray Las Vegas
April 19, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Regarding your Sunday editorial on state lawmakers killing Assembly Bill 108, the nursing compact bill:

It’s a very sad day when our Democrats in the Legislature are more concerned with protecting union power than the lives of their constituents. Speaking as a retired nurse who had practiced in four different states over my 45-year career, it is an unnecessary and cumbersome expensive ordeal to get a new license for each state. States with reciprocity are far more inviting.

The Review Journal was right in supporting AB108. Nurses don’t lose skills when changing jobs necessitated by relocation. We should help Nevada attract more nurses by supporting licensing reciprocity.

LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
Darlene Nix Henderson

When will we get serious about spending? It’s time to cut up the credit cards.

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outsid ...
LETTER: Joe Biden loves his economy
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

President Joe Biden says our economy is robust and recovering great. Let me point out how his economy is affecting the middle class here in Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Stop shoplifting by arresting shoplifters
Bruce Schowers Las Vegas

I laughed when I read Victor Joecks’ Friday commentary regarding the reasons why shoplifting is so prevalent in Las Vegas.

