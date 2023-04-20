LETTER: Nevada legislative Democrats elevate Big Labor over state residents

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regarding your Sunday editorial on state lawmakers killing Assembly Bill 108, the nursing compact bill:

It’s a very sad day when our Democrats in the Legislature are more concerned with protecting union power than the lives of their constituents. Speaking as a retired nurse who had practiced in four different states over my 45-year career, it is an unnecessary and cumbersome expensive ordeal to get a new license for each state. States with reciprocity are far more inviting.

The Review Journal was right in supporting AB108. Nurses don’t lose skills when changing jobs necessitated by relocation. We should help Nevada attract more nurses by supporting licensing reciprocity.