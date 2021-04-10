71°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada must make it easier for residents to go green

Everett Howard Henderson
April 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
When I purchased my home in 2017, having solar panels was a significant factor in our decision. It was important to me and my family because it would greatly reduce the cost of our electricity bill and give us a reliable source of energy.

Our next goal is to purchase an electric vehicle so we can further utilize our solar panels at home and contribute less to the pollution that’s affecting our health and the environment. However, I’m still reluctant because I would like to see more charging stations around the city. If the state and urban cities in Nevada invest in widespread charging infrastructure, it could help not just me, but many other Nevadans out there to have the confidence to finally go electric.

That’s why I support legislation that will expand Nevada’s electric vehicle charging network. The future of transportation is electric, and we must start adapting now to accommodate more and more drivers making the switch to electric vehicles. This is one way to get polluting vehicles off our road and to make the transition to clean energy solutions easier for Nevadans.

