LETTER: Nevada must make more online school options available for learning

With coronavirus cases in Nevada rising, a lot of parents are worried about their children returning to the classroom this fall. No one should be forced to send their children to school if they think it will endanger them or another member of their family — period.

In fact, a new national survey by the National Coalition for Public School Options found that up to one in five students who were attending a traditional school in March are unlikely to return this fall. It’s already July, and it remains uncertain whether public schools are prepared to handle the educational crisis that could ensue if the virus makes face-to-face instruction too risky. Many districts simply do not have the technology resources, trained staff or tailored learning strategies necessary to make the most of online learning.

But there are virtual charter schools that have been operating for years that already have all the necessary means and best practices in place to optimize remote learning. Unfortunately, Nevada has artificial barriers in place that limit enrollment in online schools.

In these unusual times, such restrictions make little sense. Our policymakers need to act immediately to ensure enough “online seats” are available to meet the likely high demand for full-time remote learning options. Let’s create more public education options for Nevada families during these difficult times.