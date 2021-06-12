84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Nevada needs to get serious about this drought

Don Ellis Henderson
June 11, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top, is seen from the air, east of Las ...
Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top, is seen from the air, east of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

The Review-Journal’s Tuesday front-page headline reads, “New law to result in removal of 30% of Las Vegas turf.” The law should have also included a 30 percent reduction in development.

I worked as a civil engineering project manager in Southern California for more than 40 years before retiring. In 1980, I attended a conservation conference that included a lot of politicians. The speakers warned of possible major droughts along the West Coast and that a careful eye was necessary for all future developments. I guess the conference was a waste of time because most elected officials care only about their coffers and not about the land.

It is now-or-never time for the governments of Arizona, California and Nevada to shed their animosity for each other and truly join forces to lobby for the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan to include enough dollars to build a desalting plant. This Pacific Ocean plant should be able to pipe, ship or whatever is necessary to fill up all lakes and reservoirs.

Will our politicians ever grab the bull by the horns and stop kicking the can down the road to their successors or hoping for some miracle that will fall out of the sky to end the drought?

MOST READ
1
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
2
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
3
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
4
Arrest made in ‘random and senseless’ killing at gas pump
Arrest made in ‘random and senseless’ killing at gas pump
5
Teen charged with killing father tried to keep concerned family away
Teen charged with killing father tried to keep concerned family away
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A vehicle passes the Mesquite Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Mesquite. (Ellen ...
LETTER: Mesquite as Peyton Place?
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

There’s a negative being written about the nice town of Mesquite, but as a 10-year resident I think it’s a wonderful place

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: COVID and Chinese labs
John Burke Henderson

From my experience, do not expect to see unlimited access to a Chinese laboratory.