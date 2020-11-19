LETTER: Nevada, other Democrat-run states, waiting for a federal bailout

(The Associated Press)

Regarding your Saturday editorial “Where’s the money?”: You note that budget gimmicks won’t work this time. But it depends on which ones you consider.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shell game tricks of moving money around, cutting around the edges and token state worker furloughs are just for show. I believe he’s waiting for the next multitrillion-dollar bailout from his cronies in the federal government. That will be the payback for his toeing the party line and shutting down our once-glorious Nevada economy. With Joe Biden in charge, all the poorly run Democrat states with their deep debt are waiting for their handouts.