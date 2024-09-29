91°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada should look to Colorado when it comes to casinos and smoking

Kathy Gordley Bullhead City, Arizona
September 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

All casinos in Colorado have been “nonsmoking” since Jan. 1, 2008. This is never mentioned in articles discussing changing regulations for Las Vegas casinos.

The Colorado casinos provide outdoor smoking areas year-round, with enclosures and heaters during the cold, snowy winter months. At the time smoking in casinos was banned, I was a smoker. Was it inconvenient to have to leave a machine or table to have a smoke? Definitely. Did it hurt me? Not at all.

I don’t know if the change to nonsmoking hurt the casino revenues at the onset. But I can tell you, it hasn’t hurt the revenue long-term. The casinos and hotels are doing just fine.

Please consider the health of employees and patrons. Doing what is right is not always popular. As the saying goes, “The only person who likes change is a wet baby.”

