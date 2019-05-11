72°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students

John A. Bauman Las Vegas
May 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to a recent Review-Journal piece concerning teachers wanting more money:

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time. I know many people, including the folks at the Review-Journal, complain that the teachers always want more money even though the academic results don’t show any improvement. I get that. Why would you ever pay someone more for a negative result? But I do think it’s a little unfair because teachers don’t control the whole situation.

I never seem to hear anyone address what I consider to be the elephant in the room. They don’t address it because they can’t fix it. That “elephant” is the attitude and lack of basic respect many of these students bring to school.

A lot of parents have given up the responsibility of teaching right from wrong or the importance of showing respect for adults. They now expect the teachers to do it all. Plus, many kids come to school with no chance of learning anything. They don’t care. They make no effort. They won’t do their homework. Now, where does this attitude come from? But many of these parents expect the teacher to overcome all of this and turn out a fine student with great grades.

It takes all the pieces of a puzzle to make it work. But that’s just a little too hard for some critics to understand. And life goes on increasingly dumber every year.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border
John Robison Las Vegas

In a letter to the editor, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.”

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.