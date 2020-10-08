Ignore our pandemic protocols at your peril. Three weeks ago, the president visited Nevada. He attended political rallies in both the north and south part of the state. He did not heed the mask and meeting mandates initiated by our governor and encouraged his supporters to do the same. He ended up in Walter Reed Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Nevada may have had a greater influence on this election than anyone could ever imagine.
LETTER: Nevada, Trump and the virus
Ignore protocols at your own peril.