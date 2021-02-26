LETTER: Nevada vaccine priorities cause controversy

A Feb. 15 Review-Journal article said that an effort was underway to inoculate people a more diverse group of people. The article states many Latinos are afraid to be vaccinated because their information could be given to immigration authorities. Reading between the lines, that means that illegal immigrants are being prioritized over Americans such as me who are older than 60. This is an outrage.

I have paid taxes since I was 18 years old and never been in trouble with the law, save a few traffic tickets. Yet, these people are jumping me? All in the name of “equity”? That does it. Let’s rename the airport after Gov. Steve Sisolak or UNLV epidemiologist Brian Labus, because they are obviously the new great leaders.