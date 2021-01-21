LETTER: Nevada virus restrictions aren’t working

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

In response to your story last week, “Nevada records highest number of coronavirus deaths in single week”:

After 10 months of lockdowns, masks and shelter-in-place, the problem is getting worse, not better. When will the governor and his toadies admit that what they have been doing does not work? It is time to run all of those emergency orders issued due to COVID-19 through the shredder and go back to life as we knew it.