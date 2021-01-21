49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Nevada virus restrictions aren’t working

Drew Kelley Goldfield
January 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

In response to your story last week, “Nevada records highest number of coronavirus deaths in single week”:

After 10 months of lockdowns, masks and shelter-in-place, the problem is getting worse, not better. When will the governor and his toadies admit that what they have been doing does not work? It is time to run all of those emergency orders issued due to COVID-19 through the shredder and go back to life as we knew it.

MOST READ
1
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
2
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
3
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
4
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
5
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak too reactive on COVID
Andrea Noonoo Henderson

Once again, Nevada finds itself at the bottom of a list. But this time, last place means taking lives.