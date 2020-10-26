58°F
Letters

LETTER: Nevada voters struggle with judicial selections

Robert Roth Henderson
October 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Let’s face it. Elections are a somewhat difficult process for some of us. It is more difficult when faced with choices on the ballot that we are not qualified to make. I am referring to the decisions over judges.

I think the majority have no clue as to might be the best choice for a judge. Why don’t we adopt the principle of having the judges appointed by a committee of their peers? This committee would most definitely be able to understand the qualifications of those running, excluding the possibility of someone being appointed because of favoritism or prejudice.

Did anyone notice the extreme waste of paper and ink when there are 30 positions on the ballot who are unopposed? Why do we have to vote for someone running unopposed?

