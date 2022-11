In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Our weather was terrible on Election Day, yet Nevadans went in record numbers. No matter who wins, it was a nice sight to see. We care about our state.

Now, stay in touch with our winning representatives to keep them in touch with what is most important to us.