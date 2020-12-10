LETTER: Nevada’s green plan will hammer the poor, middle class

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

I read with of interest the Sunday Review-Journal article “17 changes part of climate strategy.” These elite thinkers seem to overlook low-wage earners as well as the broad population labeled the “middle class.”

A large number of Nevadans wonder if this elite group ever inquired about the opinions of low-income folks, as well as of the broad middle class, regarding increased prices for automobile purchases and power bills while replacing their gas home-heating units and kitchen ranges?

I don’t mean to belabor the point, but our citizens of all walks of life cannot afford these draconian measures, which are an attack on our very lives. Everyone should very carefully stop and consider who they are voting for in the next election. We need thinking people, not tools of the elite.