LETTER: Nevada’s inept leadership

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Is it possible that Nevada’s government can match or surpass the amazing degree of corruption/ineptitude demonstrated by some of those larger “liberal” city and state governments back East? It appears so.

Nevada’s economy is still in the dumpster nine months after our “leaders” took us down this path of endless and contradictory orders from Gov. Steve Sisolak. His orders haven’t really achieved much, if anything, to protect our citizens without destroying our economy. Thousands are still out of work, possibly homeless, and many businesses are treading water and may eventually go under leaving even more people unemployed.

If you own a business here, how can you plan ahead or even manage to remain open by trying to second-guess Gov. Sisolak and his team?

Our infamous Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is squabbling, again, with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program as to the number Nevadans applying for help. Hello?

Next, we have the Clark County registrar of voters, whose organization demonstrated an inability to handle the number of mail-in ballots.

Finally, does anyone in Carson City really give a damn for the well-being of Nevada’s citizens? We need jobs, food for our kids and money for clothing and to pay credit card bills, doctors, rent or mortgages. Thanksgiving and Christmas are almost here. It’s going to be hard for many Nevada families, especially those with kids.

To those who created and have sustained this ongoing catastrophe for our citizens and businesses: Shame on you.