Letters

LETTER: Nevada’s legislative Democrats rush to gut the Electoral College

Danny Griggs Pahrump
May 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I saw the news that the Democrats in the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 186 which, in essence, overrides the presidential votes of Nevada citizens who do not vote the same as the national vote.

Obviously the Democrats have forgotten that we are a democratic republic so that majority rule doesn’t destroy minority communities or states. In the current environment, Republican and independent voters in Nevada will have their votes disregarded due to the Democratic majority.

This vote by the Democrats shows that they hate President Donald Trump more than they love the United States.

LETTER: HOV lanes and carpooling
Gary Rosenfeld Henderson

I pay my gasoline taxes to help fund these roads. Yet I am told I cannot use what I help pay for?

(GETTY IMAGES)
LETTER: The black hole that is education funding
Ron Moers Henderson

What magical figure will ensure our kids learn their ABCs, get the teachers a raise and make the unions happy, yet allow the taxpayer to keep his wallet in his pocket?