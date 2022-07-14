101°F
LETTER: New Biden diet is a winner

R. Scott Elsasser Las Vegas
July 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

My wife and I went on a new diet, and we are excited about the results. Without the efforts of President Joe Biden, we could not have been so successful losing so much weight.

We start our day with a glass of water flavored with a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, as recommended by several writers of diet-related articles. At a late lunch we indulge ourselves with a hot dog followed by a dinner of rice or noodles, not both.

We are looking forward to having meat protein, but that will require some financial discipline, given the price of meat. We look for coupons, but they all require a purchase to be used. Our money goes into our gasoline tank so we can help out elderly neighbors who are in worse shape than we are.

While we feel truly blessed and are not faced with the same issues plaguing many people in this world, we pray President Biden is able to stay strong and lead us out of this debacle.

