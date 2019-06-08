LETTER: New Nevada gun bill offers sensible protections

In his Tuesday letter, Marty Bush writes about the new gun bill. I assume he is referring to Assembly Bill 291. I’ve read the bill, and I can’t find where it requires guns to be kept in a safe.

Section 28 of the legislation makes it “a misdemeanor to negligently store or leave a firearm at a location under his or her control if a person knows or has reason to know that there is a substantial risk that a child, who is otherwise prohibited from handling, possessing or controlling a firearm, may obtain such a firearm.” It’s hard for me to square how this sensible protection of children takes away my right to self-defense, as Mr. Bush asserts.