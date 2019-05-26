LETTER: NIMBYism on Yucca Mountain

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Michael John’s Thursday letter opposing Yucca Mountain convinced me that Not In My Backyard syndrome is alive and well. All of us want clean energy. That means we are all responsible for the disposal of nuclear and other waste.

Mr. John suggests that other states produce waste, but Nevada does not. He should remember that notion every time he turns on his lights, turns on his television, uses his Iphone, empties his garbage or flushes his toilet.