Letters

LETTER: NIMBYism on Yucca Mountain

Jim Armbrust Las Vegas
May 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Michael John’s Thursday letter opposing Yucca Mountain convinced me that Not In My Backyard syndrome is alive and well. All of us want clean energy. That means we are all responsible for the disposal of nuclear and other waste.

Mr. John suggests that other states produce waste, but Nevada does not. He should remember that notion every time he turns on his lights, turns on his television, uses his Iphone, empties his garbage or flushes his toilet.

THE LATEST
LETTER: HOV lanes and carpooling
Gary Rosenfeld Henderson

I pay my gasoline taxes to help fund these roads. Yet I am told I cannot use what I help pay for?

LETTER: The black hole that is education funding
Ron Moers Henderson

What magical figure will ensure our kids learn their ABCs, get the teachers a raise and make the unions happy, yet allow the taxpayer to keep his wallet in his pocket?