Regarding your Sept. 4 front-page article on the sentencing of those involved in the death of the Rancho High School student.

From front to back: Dontral Beaver, 16, Gianni Robinson, 17, and Treavion Randolph, 16, enter the courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The teenagers face charges as adults in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Regarding your Sept. 4 front-page article on the sentencing of those involved in the death of the Rancho High School student, “There’s literally no one being held accountable.” I’m sure that if the situation were reversed, it would be nationwide news and there would be rioting in the streets.