65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: No comfort in falling inflation rates

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
More Stories
Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks during a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the East Vegas L ...
LETTER: Jacky Rosen runs from her Democrat-ness
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Ominous signs for the United States
LETTER: Thanks for the digging, RJ
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
John Severson Henderson
April 15, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

When Albert Einstein was asked what was mankind’s greatest invention, he replied “compound interest.” An account that makes 7 percent a year will double in 10 years because money makes money, and the money money makes makes money. The same is true in an opposite and pernicious way with inflation. One year costs increase 2 percent. The next year 3 percent compounded on top of that.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index increased 1.2 percent in 2020, 4.7 percent in 2021, 8 percent in 2022 and 4.1 percent in 2023. The compounded growth of CPI from 2020 to 2023 has been more than 19 percent. Not many people have seen a similar growth in their after-tax income.

Consumers should take little comfort in reading that inflation is coming down. The compounded rate grows at a lesser rate, but it still grows on top of past rates. I suggest that our politicians spend less time attacking each other and more time developing a plan — like cutting government spending — to reduce inflation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
Eve Laurie Las Vegas

Higher prices will result. Poor families will still pay a higher price for food because Alber-Krog will still control the distribution of food.

Donald Peterson, chairman of the Wisconsin delegation, talks to a group of protesting Democrati ...
LETTER: RFK and 1968
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

Let’s get a few things straight.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nighty night, kids
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Solving the school start time issue.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
RICH LOWRY: No one cares about Joe Biden’s lawlessness
recommend 2
EDITORIAL: Iran’s brazen attack on Israel was ‘utterly unsuccesful’
recommend 3
CARTOONS: Why Biden doesn’t like to look down
recommend 4
WNBA fashionistas showcase their styles at the draft
recommend 5
Aces thrilled with draft haul: ‘We feel like we hit the jackpot’
recommend 6
‘Vamos Knights’: New Golden Knights mural celebrates Latino culutr