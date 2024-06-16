96°F
Letters

LETTER: No conspiracy involving Hunter’s laptop

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Henderson spends millions on sports facilities
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Ira Kleiman Henderson
June 15, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Your Monday editorial likening the initial reactions to the reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop to Donald Trump’s conviction on business records fraud in service of breaking election or tax law is another contribution to the avalanche of false equivalencies to normalize Mr. Trump’s criminality.

What the overwrought presentation of negative responses to a suspicious pre-election “October surprise” story of a nominee’s son leaving a laptop at a repair shop which allegedly contained incriminating evidence of Joe Biden’s criminal acts leaves out was the ensuing corrections.

All the media outlets — including the platforms that refused to carry the story at first — quickly undid those restrictions. Within days The New York Times reported it could not confirm the story was “disinformation.” The former intelligence officials who cast doubts on the story stated in their letter that they had no evidence the laptop was not Hunter’s, just that the story seemed suspicious. This was certainly true for anyone following the Trump’s campaign trail of lies.

The Review-Journal should acknowledge that Mr. Trump’s lies, frauds, defamations, criminal indictments and criminal convictions are exponentially worse than Hunter’s laptop being evidence or any of the other alleged Biden missteps.

Juan Fernandez Las Vegas

Mr. Trump advocating for tax-free tip income is definitely one approach to winning Nevada. But my tip to Mr. Trump is to pick Marco Rubio and show the diversity of the GOP.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

Red Rock Canyon is a fragile natural wonder. To claim that 3,500 homes and the traffic that goes with them, and changing the nature of the watershed, will not negatively impact the area is absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition
Neal Matzkin Henderson

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Al Garth Las Vegas

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

