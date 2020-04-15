59°F
Letters

LETTER: No differences between Democrats and Republicans?

Robert J. McKee Las Vegas
April 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2020 - 9:45 pm

I know that many young Americans are understandably upset that Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign for president (Thursday Review-Journal). Some have even voiced the mistaken belief that there is no difference between the Republican and Democratic parties.

But I want to remind those of you who may feel this way of just a few of the progressive policies and organizations supported by Democrats over the past 100 years: Beginning in 1920 there is women’s suffrage, the federal minimum wage, Social Security, Medicare, the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act, the Equal Rights Amendment, abortion rights, Head Start, Planned Parenthood, and the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats continue to support progressive policies such as raising the minimum wage, providing child care for parents and tuition-free college. But Republicans typically vote against all of these progressive proposals. There is a difference.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Sisolak shuts down golf courses, bans religious services
On Wednesday, Gov. Sisolak expanded his COVID-19 shutdown order to include golf courses and religious gatherings. Pot dispensaries and construction on the Raiders stadium remain “essential.”

LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
Perhaps if Gov. Steve Sisolak had not been so eager to shut down the Nevada economy, he would now not have to counsel patience to those he threw out of work