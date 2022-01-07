LETTER: No mystery why economically illiterate people are running the country

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In a recent letter to the editor, Ed Dornlas asks why “economically illiterate people are running our country.” Well, which party’s candidate would you vote for if you didn’t want to work much — or not at all? If, instead, you wanted free food, health care, day care, a college education and cash payments in the form of earned income credits, child tax credits, etc.?

Sensible social programs are necessary. They cannot, however, be allowed to bankrupt our country. Nor should they rob our citizens of their desire to fend for themselves when possible.