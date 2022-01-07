46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: No mystery why economically illiterate people are running the country

Michael R. Frias Las Vegas
January 6, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In a recent letter to the editor, Ed Dornlas asks why “economically illiterate people are running our country.” Well, which party’s candidate would you vote for if you didn’t want to work much — or not at all? If, instead, you wanted free food, health care, day care, a college education and cash payments in the form of earned income credits, child tax credits, etc.?

Sensible social programs are necessary. They cannot, however, be allowed to bankrupt our country. Nor should they rob our citizens of their desire to fend for themselves when possible.

MOST READ
1
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
2
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
3
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
4
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $1.2M on Alabama-Georgia title game
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $1.2M on Alabama-Georgia title game
5
2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl
2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, file
LETTER: Mexico and American guns
David Beerman North Las Vegas

The two countries should cooperate on the issue — and others.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Masks aren’t doing the job
Roger Maly Henderson

The Saturday Review-Journal front page proclaims record COVID cases for Nevada — proof that the mandatory mask mandate is not effective against the spread.