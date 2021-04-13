LETTER: No such thing as ‘nonfunctional’ grass

(Getty Images)

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s assault on turf grass is a misguided attempt to take from current residents in order to accommodate growth (Saturday Review-Journal). Grass controls ambient temperature and reduces the damaging health and household dirt impacts of dust and pollen in our windy valley. It is also aesthetically pleasing. There is no such thing as “nonfuctional” grass.

We have a cyclical water shortage problem that could be addressed by bold and creative engineering solutions. Further eroding the quality of life in Nevada through Assembly Bill 356 is not the answer. The Earth is a closed system, and the water we have now is the same dinosaurs drank. Our problem is not one of supply. It is a lack of will to fix the distribution system.