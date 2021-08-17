LETTER: No sympathy for Clark County teachers who won’t get vaccinated

(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

I’ve watched with a mix of bemusement and disgust the TV coverage of Clark County School District teachers and bus drivers waiting for COVID testing. Those interviewed complain of long lines in hot weather. Cry me a river. Many of them are near children too young to receive vaccinations. Unvaccinated teachers and drivers put the health and lives of these children at risk.

There’s a solution to the “inconvenience” of testing. Get vaccinated or be fired. If fewer teachers mean larger classroom sizes, so be it. At least these children will receive instruction safely and from responsible teachers.