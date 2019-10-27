66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: No time to eat

Jim Hayes Las Vegas
October 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Amelia Pak-Harvey once again hit the nail on the head with her Oct. 19 column on school lunch periods being too short for students to get the proper nutrition to support their academic and physical needs.

I am a retired high school teacher. For 35 years, I stuffed my face in a race of time hoping to wind down and get students out of my classroom while trying to eat a little in the 20-plus-minute lunch break. I can tell you from the trenches that it isn’t enough time for any human being and borders on inhumane.

I also recognize that, because of supervision and time constraints and complicated bus schedules in a time-limited school day, the problem isn’t as simple as just increasing the lunch period. But a too-short lunch period does exist, and it is in need of reconsideration.

Kudo’s to Ms. Pak-Harvey for bringing attention to another of the many, many problems with the Clark County School District.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Don’t doubt it: She’s running.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

A sad new era has begun.

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated ...
LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ...
LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Why tracking odometers makes sense
Dirk Dahlgren Las Vegas

I believe the odometer checks are a pathway to fixing a current serious problem with who pays for the roads.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: More arguments in the gun debate
By Sherry Hobbs, Henderson

Selling a gun to a minor, a felon or mentally challenged person is illegal. Selling a car to someone is not.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Corporate taxation is a myth
By Richard Wells, Las Vegas

I suppose it’s possible a lot of politicians really think corporations pay taxes. If so, they are not very bright.