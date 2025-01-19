39°F
Letters

LETTER: North Las Vegas a leader on developmental permitting

North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A learning tool
The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Alfredo Melesio North Las Vegas The writer is director of land development for the city of North Las Vegas.
January 18, 2025
 

Your Jan. 12 editorial (“Permitting reform, more land will help”) mischaracterized comparisons of development processes in the valley. You wrote that, “If Las Vegas can push forward projects in days, North Las Vegas … shouldn’t be satisfied with processes that take several weeks.” The truth is, we aren’t satisfied and review projects in days, even hours.

For more than a decade, North Las Vegas has committed itself to economic growth through streamlined development and a pro-business approach. We were the first city in the valley to implement pre-approval programs for local developers, dramatically reducing permit wait times from several months to mere days, even hours. Companies that work with local firms can begin their projects almost immediately. This transformation in efficiency has not only cut project timelines but saved developers millions — money they have reinvested in North Las Vegas.

The initial stage of land development, known as the entitlement process, requires careful consideration of zoning, land use and community impact before a permit is issued. State law mandates certain timeframes for this process. North Las Vegas’s 60 to 90 day timeline for entitlements is remarkably efficient compared to other municipalities, where major projects can take up to two years to receive entitlements. This accelerated timeline, combined with our rapid permitting system, makes North Las Vegas one of the most development-friendly cities in the region.

We welcome discussions about housing affordability, but those conversations must be based on accurate comparisons. As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, North Las Vegas remains committed to efficient development while ensuring proper oversight.

