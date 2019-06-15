86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Not a Donald Trump fan

Don Ellis Henderson
June 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump claims that if President Barack Obama had made the deals he did, we would have named a national holiday after him. So maybe they should name national holidays after some of Mr. Trump’s great deals.

What names should they be?

For border security: Children’s Day. For negotiations with Kim Jong Un: D&K Day. For outing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal: Hide Day. For his great financial deals: Laundry Day. For his love of the media: Fake News Day. For all his truths: Pinocchio Day.

Mr. Trump believes he is so great that I am sure we can find a holiday for him in each of the 12 months.

It is clear the president is very envious of President Obama’s 2009 Noble Peace Prize, his doing in of Osama Bin Laden and his pulling our country out of maybe the worst financial disaster ever.

Donald Trump will go down in history as the most evil person who ever served as president of the United States.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: US Postal Service in fine financial shape
Fredric Rolando Washington, D.C. The writer is president of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

We appreciate your recent attention to the U.S. Postal Service in an editorial and a commentary response.

The Spaghetti Bowl as seen from the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp on Thursday, ...
LETTER: Special HOV lanes for special classes
Ron Moers Henderson

So members of a few special classes get their own lane. The rest of us are forced into bumper-to-bumper traffic like cattle.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: That misogynist in the Oval Office
Sandra Baker Las Vegas

We ‘nasty’ women are going to vote Big Orange out of office in 2020 and then fumigate the White House to get rid of the stink.

(AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
LETTER: A compromise on abortion
Don Sexton Las Vegas

With abortion in the news, I believe the issue screams for a compromise. But neither side will budge.