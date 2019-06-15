LETTER: Not a Donald Trump fan

Donald Trump will go down in history as the most evil person who ever served as president of the United States.

President Donald Trump claims that if President Barack Obama had made the deals he did, we would have named a national holiday after him. So maybe they should name national holidays after some of Mr. Trump’s great deals.

What names should they be?

For border security: Children’s Day. For negotiations with Kim Jong Un: D&K Day. For outing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal: Hide Day. For his great financial deals: Laundry Day. For his love of the media: Fake News Day. For all his truths: Pinocchio Day.

Mr. Trump believes he is so great that I am sure we can find a holiday for him in each of the 12 months.

It is clear the president is very envious of President Obama’s 2009 Noble Peace Prize, his doing in of Osama Bin Laden and his pulling our country out of maybe the worst financial disaster ever.

