LETTER: Not another bailout of the U.S. Postal Service

Here we go, once again bailing out the U.S. Postal Service, one of the most mismanaged organizations in government.

The solution to this problem is very simple. Every post office location should be held accountable to bring in enough money to pay its expenses, just like a private business would. If their expenses are too high, then it’s time to cut back labor costs. Every location needs to be accountable for what it makes, and if it does not make a profit, it would be time to close that location down.

The best part is that employees would need to be friendly and courteous and take care of business.