LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his attorneys in the background at the Clark County Regional Justice Center October 1, 2008 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Katsilometes’ requiem for O.J. Simpson (Friday’s Review-Journal) studiously and disrespectfully avoided any reference to the innocent people he murdered and robbed and was in exceptionally bad taste, especially given that our community is reeling from news of another couple whose lives were extinguished in a fit of jealous domestic rage.

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms. That blindness is itself emblematic of our current culture’s disavowal of accountability, and its worship of notoriety for its own sake.